Agri-Trade returns with largest show in 33 year history

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo 2017, one of the largest farm equipment shows in Canada, is returning to Westerner Park for the 33rd straight year and is bringing some new attractions along with 470 show exhibitors.

Show Manger David Fiddler said the show, which runs Nov. 8th-11th, has had success due to being the right show, at the right time and the right location. For location, he explained that Red Deer has some of the best farm lands in Canada, meaning farmers are doing quite well and can afford new equipment. For timing, he said that farmers have a solid idea of their finances due to the show being right after harvest. For being the right show, Fiddler said they pride themselves on being unique.

“One of the things we always pride ourselves on is that it is an exclusive show. It is exclusive to the agriculture industry and there are not a lot of exhibits that aren’t exclusive to the business of farming or ranching. That is what makes it special,” he said.

Fiddler said the show has grown from using two pavilions in 1984, to now using every inch possible at Westerner Park.

“This year we have more outdoor exhibits than we ever had. Hopefully the weather will hold for those outdoor exhibits. We have the most exhibits the show has ever had.”

He added much of the business produced by the show is completed financially after the completion of the show.

“Certain companies will have show specials, but for the most part people won’t make the purchase here,” he said. “They come and shop and look at all the different types of equipment on offer. They will take that into consideration, go home and then make their purchase decision in the next two to three months.”

This year, the show will feature new events such as a producer breakfast on Nov. 8th, where Ag Exchange Group will be provide breakfast to the first 220 people to walk through the door, an enhanced food and beverage selection throughout the concourse, a special guest speaker for farm women on Friday, who will be speaking about effective time management, a major focus on youth farmers through bursaries to Red Deer College and Olds College, Ag Innovations projects, which showcase new technology and new extensive international business program.

“On the Tuesday before the show, we will have over 100 international visitors from 16 different countries attending,” Fiddler said. “We will be giving them private tours of the event and then they will be back throughout the week to do business with our exhibitors.”

More information, accommodation information and ticket purchase can be found at agri-trade.com.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/ and follow us on twitter athttps://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.