Winter may be quite a ways off yet, but Red Deerians landed a light touch of what’s to come when a bit of the white stuff arrrived Thursday morning.

As of mid-morning, temperatures were around 1C but according to the Weather Network, it felt like a chilly -4C.

However, things are expected to warm up this weekend with hights of 11C annd 14C on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Next week looks even more promising, with highs of 16C expected by mid-week.

-Weber