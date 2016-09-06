Red Deer RCMP arrested 35-year-old Quentin Lee Strawberry after two brief foot pursuits in the area of 55th St. shortly after noon on Sept. 6th. Police located Strawberry as he was walking on 55th St. Strawberry fled on foot as police followed him into a ground-floor apartment on 55th St., where he fled through a rear window as police were containing the building. With the assistance of Police Dog Services, RCMP tracked Strawberry to a nearby house that he was known to frequent, where they took him into custody without incident.

At the time of his arrest, Strawberry was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants for firearms and assault charges. He now faces further charges of robbery, assault and failing to comply with court-ordered conditions with regard to a carjacking and robbery that occurred in Red Deer on Aug. 7th.

- Fawcett