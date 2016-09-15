United Way Central Alberta kicks off its 51st community fundraising campaign this afternoon to a sea of almost 500 red-clad supporters.

The kick-off event marks the start of the four-month fundraising drive to support over 40 programs and services in three priority investment area including education - helping kids be all they can be; income - moving people from poverty to possibility and wellness - building strong and healthy communities.

During these challenging times in Alberta, United Way has adopted an appropriate theme for the campaign. “Together, we are possibility.” Both the fundraising and community investment decisions are executed by teams of dedicated volunteers who support United Way’s approach of creating lasting positive community impact. Fundraising efforts are led by volunteer Campaign Cabinet Co-Chairs – this year, Red Deer City Manager Craig Curtis and Councillor Ken Johnston.

Highlights of this year’s kick-off include creative videos that illustrate what ‘possibility’ means to four of United Way’s key supporters – NOVA Chemicals, the City of Red Deer, Scott Builders and Dow MEGlobal – as well as moving, real-life stories told by people whose lives have been transformed by United Way’s support. Live social media coverage will keep people engaged for the duration of the event.

Many supporters have embraced the Jumpstart Program and jointly guaranteed a total of $199,542 to begin the campaign.

“The majority of United Way funding comes from workplace campaigns,” said Curtis. “Employees who have been laid off need help more than ever before. We, in Central Alberta have many community organizations and individuals known for their generosity, and we are asking them to consider helping any way they can.”

- Fawcett