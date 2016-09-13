Red Deer area employers expect a subdued hiring climate for the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the latest Manpower Employment Outlook Survey.

“Survey data reveals that 10 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter (October to December), while 12 per cent anticipate cutbacks,” stated Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower’s Alberta region.

Another 78% of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter.

“With seasonal variations removed from the data, Red Deer’s fourth quarter Net Employment Outlook of minus two per cent is a two percentage point decrease when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Upright. “It is also a two percentage point decrease from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a slow hiring pace for the upcoming months.”

“The hiring climate is expected to be modest heading into the fourth quarter this year,” said Darlene Minatel, vice president, Manpower Canada Operations & Strategic Accounts.

“It’s hard to ignore the impact that the sustained lower price of oil has had on the economy. However, there are certainly some bright spots. The real estate sector is very strong, especially in the red-hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver.”

-Weber