News
Showing pride
PUTTING ON A SHOW - D. Frost of The Laddies of La Cage brought some sass and style to the Golden Circle Senior Resource Centre to celebrate Central Alberta Pride Week. Kalisha Mendonsa/ Red Deer Express
