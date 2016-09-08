The seventh annual Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities Pedal for Kids kicked off on Sept. 8th in Red Deer.

More than 70 riders from across Canada began a five day, 500 km cycling tour in Red Deer, and will travel through several communities – including Olds, Cochrane, Canmore and Calgary – to raise money and generate awareness for Jumpstart. Already in 2016, Jumpstart has helped more than 735 kids and has disbursed $22,446 in the Red Deer Chapter.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity dedicated to providing kids from low-income families with the opportunity to experience the benefits of organized sports and physical activity. Since 2005, the charity has helped over one million children get in the game.

- Fawcett