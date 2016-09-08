- Home
News
Riders take off in City for charity
The seventh annual Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities Pedal for Kids kicked off on Sept. 8th in Red Deer.
More than 70 riders from across Canada began a five day, 500 km cycling tour in Red Deer, and will travel through several communities – including Olds, Cochrane, Canmore and Calgary – to raise money and generate awareness for Jumpstart. Already in 2016, Jumpstart has helped more than 735 kids and has disbursed $22,446 in the Red Deer Chapter.
Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity dedicated to providing kids from low-income families with the opportunity to experience the benefits of organized sports and physical activity. Since 2005, the charity has helped over one million children get in the game.
- Fawcett
