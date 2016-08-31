Discovery Canyon is undergoing a massive facility reconstruction with work being done to the waterway, landscape design and trail system.

Demolition for the project has now been completed and City officials met with builders last week to review the plans for the water feature and the cross country/biathlon trails in the area.

Bruce Peturson, site superintendent, said the project is on schedule to be completed for the planned re-opening next June.

“The demolition is completed and with that, we took out all the old concrete, separated the existing boulders that were in the old waterway, took out all the existing furniture and stockpiled that stuff off site to be repurposed by the City. The bridge from the lower waterway has been taken out and brought to the Civic Yards,” Peturson explained.

“The lower waterway bridge will be rebuilt for part of the Canada Winter Games for the biathlon and cross-country events. The slopes will be reduced to accommodate barrier-free access right up to the water’s edge. The boardwalk has the same intent with gently cascading slopes to the edge of the water.”

Peturson said there has been a great deal of focus on re-purposing items used from the original park and creating a new barrier-free zone in the new structures. As well, he added the waterway will have an increased number of entry points as well as a rapids area and slow stream for kids.

The water feature will see repairs and renovation to the stream bed, improved access and accessibility with an expanded beach and play area.

“There will be simulated stone used with the boulders and rocks removed, incorporated all together in the new design. All of the previous organics, beach sand and boulders were taken out and will be re-purposed in the new design,” Peturson said.

He added there was a large focus on creating a barrier-free facility, and the new boardwalk, bridge and waterways will all adhere to this guideline.

The lazy river will be re-designed to accommodate a smoother, safer ride and will also feature a smaller splash area for young children. As well, decorative islands and plants will now be incorporated into the area.

City officials said the project comes in at a total of $2 million.

“We are looking forward to providing this space and opportunity for Red Deerians to enjoy the natural beauty of the Red Deer River valley throughout the summer and winter season, while also readying Red Deer for the 2019 Canada Winter Games”, said Curtis Martinek, project superintendent.

Discovery Canyon is located in the River Bend Golf and Recreation Area. Many trails through the area will remain open under construction, but citizens are reminded by officials to be mindful that it is an active construction site and to use appropriate caution.

kmendonsa@reddeerexpress.com