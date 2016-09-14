  • Connect with Us

News

Race to the finish

  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 7:57 AM
GO FAST - From left, Lucas Schmidtler of Lethbridge raced neck and neck with Nicholas Berarducci of Calgary during the Red Deer Grands BMX Provincial Series Event at the Red Deer BMX Track this past weekend. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event