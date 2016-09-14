- Home
Race to the finish
GO FAST - From left, Lucas Schmidtler of Lethbridge raced neck and neck with Nicholas Berarducci of Calgary during the Red Deer Grands BMX Provincial Series Event at the Red Deer BMX Track this past weekend. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express
