- Home
- News
- Opinion
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Community
-
-
-
News
Public demonstration
POWERFUL - RCMP member Scott Lowe and his canine companion Glock demonstrate the power of an RCMP dog’s bite during the weekly public demonstrations at the RCMP Dog Training Facility in Innisfail. The free demonstrations run each Wednesday over the summer months. Kalisha Mendonsa/Red Deer Express
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.