Police search for armed robbery suspect

  • posted Sep 12, 2016 at 10:33 AM
Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a suspect they believe was interrupted as he was about to commit an armed robbery on Saturday night.

The suspect was seen outside Sunnybrook Grocery shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 10th carrying what appeared to be a long barrelled firearm; as he walked to the door, he was frightened away by approaching vehicles and fled eastbound on Stanton Street riding a white bicycle. The suspect is described as in his late teens to early 20s, 5’4” – 5’6” tall and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with the hood up and long pants. He was carrying a firearm with a brown stock and was riding a white BMX-style bike.

Anyone with information about this incident please is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

