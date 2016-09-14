The group 100 Men Red Deer helped out local charity Parkland Community Living and Supports Society (CLASS) to the tune of approximately $7,000 through 100 Men’s most recent meeting.

Katrina Silbernagel of Parkland CLASS delivered a heartfelt speech to the 100 Men Red Deer group, and ultimately won them over.

The money donated by 100 Men Red Deer will be put towards specialized care equipment that will help the children under Parkland CLASS’s care to be able to enjoy physical activity that suits their needs and works with physical limitations.

“Parkland CLASS were the lucky recipients of the donation last night, and they’re going to be able to take all of that money this week. From that point, they will issue tax receipts for our donors,” said 100 Men Red Deer board member Dan Sims.

“The presentation was good. It seems like the charities that involve kids are usually quite successful. I think the reason why is because it really touches people’s hearts. As they were presenting, I know I wasn’t alone in thinking, what if that was my child? How would I handle that?

“I’m so glad that there is an organization to be there for these children with such special needs and that supports the families of these children.”

Many of the children who are involved with Parkland CLASS require specialized physiotherapy and the funds from 100 Men Red Deer will be used to purchase equipment that will help to exercise the children as well as allow them to have some fun.

The group has now hosted seven events, with funds being distributed across a variety of community outlets. The previous recipients of the 100 Men group include Turning Point, the Red Deer and District Food Bank Society and many others.

The group 100 Women Who Care is the female version of 100 Men Red Deer, and the two groups are hoping to come together for the final meetings of 2016. Sims said the planning is still underway and that no official dates have been chosen for either groups’ final meeting as coordination, deliberation and discussions still need to take place.

Lee Meckelberg, fellow board member to Sims, said there are a variety of reasons he enjoys being part of the organization, but the main idea is the simplicity of the events.

“I like to call this method ‘guerrilla fundraising’ - it’s quick, it’s easy and it shows results. The men who come to our meetings will each commit $100 and the charities are right here with us,” he said.

“We’re literally handing them an envelope full of money and you can see the excitement firsthand and know where the money will be put to use.”

Details will be released on the 100 Men Red Deer web site and social media profiles regarding the dates of their final 2016 meeting.

