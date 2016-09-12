A Red Deer man and woman are in custody after attempting to flee police in a stolen truck last week. The pair also faces charges in relation to purse snatching incidents.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 8th, a woman walking in the parking lot of the strip mall on 39th St. and 40th Ave. had her purse snatched by a female suspect who fled to a waiting red Ford 150 truck.

When the victim attempted to get her purse back, the truck sped away, dragging her behind it for a brief period. Red Deer RCMP flooded the area and began searching for the suspect truck, while the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The robbery is similar to two other personal robbery reports RCMP are investigating; fortunately, no one was injured in either of these earlier incidents.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 7th, a woman reported having her purse snatched from her shopping cart in the parking lot of Parkland Mall.

On Sept. 8th, RCMP received a report that a woman had her purse snatched in the Bower Mall parking lot at approximately 2 p.m. In that case, a red Ford truck was seen circling the parking lot before a female suspect got out of the passenger side, grabbed the purse and then fled in the waiting truck.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 8th, RCMP located a suspicious red Ford 150 truck as it drove in the Westpark neighbourhood. The truck, which had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Sept. 7th, refused to stop for police, who deployed a tire deflation device. The truck continued to drive despite having a deflated rear tire, and police followed it to the Bower neighbourhood, where the occupants abandoned it and fled into a wooded area east of Molly Bannister Drive. A 32-year-old Red Deer man and a 28-year-old Red Deer woman were quickly located by Police Dog Services and taken into custody.

Brendan Alexander Eburne, 32, of Red Deer has been charged with robbery with injury, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm, fight from a police officer and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Natasha Maria Deschambeault, 28, of Red Deer has been charged with robbery with injury, theft under $5,000 and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

- Fawcett