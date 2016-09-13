The Red Deer Downtown Business Association (DBA) is pleased to announce the return of Nuit Blanche Red Deer this Saturday, Sept. 17th.

Nuit Blanche is an annual night-time arts and culture festival that celebrates the rapidly growing and diverse arts community in Central Alberta.

This family-friendly event features live art and music, the Warren Sinclaire LLP artisan vendors’ village, food trucks, craft beer gardens, an opportunity for visitors to experience and/or participate in live art installations, and the 'Nature Nuts' kids’ zone provided by the Waskasoo Environmental Education Society (WEES).

“The Downtown Business Association is looking forward to welcoming Red Deerians downtown for this year’s Nuit Blanche festival,” said Tyler Bowman, event manager & special projects for the Downtown Business Association.

“We have a few really creative installations we think the community will love. Add live entertainment, food trucks and kids’ activities, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

One of the interactive installations visitors can expect to find at the festival is the Locks of Love, a custom-fabricated steel heart that visitors can attach padlocks (love locks) to, to signify a couple’s love and commitment. The project is inspired by the famous Pont des Arts bridge in Paris. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own padlocks, but a limited number will be available for purchase on-site.

Over a dozen activities and installations will be placed throughout the Downtown, with the main hub at Parking Lot 4 on the corner of 49 St. and 49 Ave. (across from City Hall Park). The event runs from 7 p.m. to midnight and is free to attend.

The first Nuit Blanche event was held in Paris in 2002. There are now more than 120 cities participating throughout the world, including Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary and Saskatoon. This year will mark Red Deer’s fourth Nuit Blanche event, and the first one hosted by the Downtown Business Association.

Visit www.downtownreddeer.com/about/nuit-blanche or www.nuitblanchereddeer.com. -Weber