ON SCENE - Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in the Michener neighbourhood that sent one man to hospital on Sept. 15th.

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a newer-model white Ford F150 truck in connection with the shooting of a 29-year-old man shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the Michener Hill neighbourhood.

At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe the shooting was a targeted event and that the public is not in any danger. RCMP continue to investigate and to search for the suspect truck, and expect to re-open 51A St. between 41 Ave. and 42 Ave. shortly. Updates will be issued as more information becomes available.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

RCMP were called to the scene at 2:20 p.m. in response to reports that a man had been shot as he walked in the area of 41st Ave. and 51A St. Police responded immediately and searched the area. The victim was shot in the shoulder and treated on scene by EMS before being transported to hospital for further treatment of this non-life-threatening injury.

RCMP continue to investigate and are looking for witnesses to the shooting.

- Fawcett