Construction on the QEII/Gaetz Avenue interchange improvement project is underway.

The $80 million investment, part of the Alberta Jobs Plan, includes removal of three bridge structures, construction of five new bridge structures, and highway and intersection improvements.

Once complete, the new interchange system will improve traffic flow and safety along this critical corridor. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2018.

One of the project’s first significant traffic impacts will be the closure of the southbound Gaetz Avenue bridge to the QEII Hwy. in late-September. This closure will remain in place for the duration of the project, allowing contractors to remove the existing bridge, construct the new bridge and realign this section of the QEII Hwy.

Traffic will be detoured to 19th St. and Hwy. 2A (Taylor Drive) in order to access the QEII Hwy. southbound. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at the Hwy. 2A (Taylor Drive) interchange ramp to accommodate additional traffic flow at the Taylor Drive southbound/QEII Hwy. access.

Additional construction work planned for fall 2016 includes excavation in the median between Gaetz Avenue and Taylor Drive along the new QEII Hwy. alignment; Gaetz Avenue centre pier and support piling construction; and bridge work on Taylor Drive, including water drainage installations, support installations, and mechanically-stabilized-earth wall construction.

This work will require lane closures on Taylor Drive.

Utility work has already begun and will continue throughout the fall.

Alberta Transportation thanks motorists for their patience and consideration for the safety of construction workers while work continues on this important infrastructure improvement on the QEII Hwy. corridor. Please observe all posted signage and speed limits and use caution when driving through construction zones.

