BEAUTIFUL MUSIC - Members of the Hearts of Harmony a cappella choir are encouraging new members to join.

If you love to sing, want to meet a great group of women and just have fun, members of one local choir encourage new members to join.

During the month of September, the Hearts of Harmony choir, is encouraging new potential members to come and check them out.

There are 36 members in the choir who range in age from their late 20s to mid-80s.

“We are a group of women who love to sing. We sing four part harmony a cappella,” said Sandy MacGregor, marketing coordinator and member of Hearts of Harmony. “We are part of Sweet Adelines International - the ladies’ barbershop - and we started in 1993 with six people.

“We have an awesome director, Sheryl Brook, and she comes from Stettler to direct us. Our members come from Innisfail, Sundre, Carstairs and there is even a member who comes from Calgary.”

Practices take place on Mondays from 7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Davenport Church in Red Deer. Those interested in joining the group must make the commitment to attend weekly practices.

“It’s a demanding chorus in that you have to memorize the pieces and you can’t have music. It’s a pretty top notch kind of choir,” said MacGregor, who has been part of the group for three years.

There is also a cost to join - about $250 annually - which pays for a membership with the Sweet Adelines International, performance wear and music.

Throughout the year, Hearts of Harmony performs in various venues including at nursing homes, hospitals, festivals, Christmas shows, private functions and much more.

“Every other year we go to the Sweet Adeline competition and we compete regionally, not so much to win but to improve our performance,” said MacGregor.

Looking ahead, MacGregor said the plan for next year is to do something to honour Canada’s 150th birthday.

“We have tentative plans to sing at Bower Ponds in July and then to hopefully do a show in September,” she said.

Meanwhile, MacGregor said she encourages those interested to come and check the group out at one of their practices.

“Anyone who loves to sing, especially harmony, will love this chorus,” she said. “We are a precision choir and we strive to make beautiful music for our audiences. There is a great pleasure in being able to bring music to other people and to do it in a way that you know is pleasing.”

For more information, call Yvonne Bauer at 403-986-1034 or Sheryl Brook at 403-742-4218. Also, visit www.heartsofharmony.ca

efawcett@reddeerexpress.com