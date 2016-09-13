- Home
News
Giving back with Smile Cookies
Seven graduates of this year's Reading College program gathered this morning for a Smile Cookie decorating contest.
This week, Red Deerians can support the cause by purchasing a Smile Cookie for $1 at Tim Hortons.
The proceeds will go towards Reading College, which provides struggling readers at the end of Grade 2 with an amazing summer literacy program that increases skills, interests and motivation to read and write. The results of the program are significant and provide better life chances for students.
The Smile Cookie campaign runs through until Sept. 18th.
- Fawcett
