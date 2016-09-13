- Home
- News
- Opinion
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Community
-
-
-
News
For a cause
SPLISH SPLASH - From right, Sophie Wickins and her twin sister Piper, both 5, laughed as an employee from Bradley's Water Systems Inc. was dropped into a dunk tank during the Amazing Race Red Deer charity event last weekend. The event, which was put on in support of Home of Hope, was a City-wide course of challenges that families could complete together. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.