For a cause

SPLISH SPLASH - From right, Sophie Wickins and her twin sister Piper, both 5, laughed as an employee from Bradley's Water Systems Inc. was dropped into a dunk tank during the Amazing Race Red Deer charity event last weekend. The event, which was put on in support of Home of Hope, was a City-wide course of challenges that families could complete together. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express