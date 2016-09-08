- Home
News
Creative crafts
ARTFUL- From left, Camille Larin and her daughter, Angelina, 12, spent some time drawing self-portraits during a MAGnificent Saturdays program at the MAG last weekend. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express
