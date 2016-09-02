- Home
- News
- Opinion
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Community
-
-
-
News
Community thank you
ENTERTAINMENT - Josh Sahunta of Edmonton performed at Bower Ponds during the Catholic Social Services (CSS) 'Thank You' event, where citizens gathered for free food truck meals, entertainment and to celebrate of those who help to make CSS a successful organization. Kalisha Mendonsa/Red Deer Express
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.