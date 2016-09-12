- Home
- News
- Opinion
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Community
-
-
-
News
Classic collection
DREAM CARS - Steve Diakur looked at a 1939 Pontiac Chieftain that was up for sale at the ninth annual Electric Garage Fall Finale Collector Car Show and Sale in the Parkland Pavilion at Westerner Park last weekend. More than 300 cars were up for sale at the weekend-long event. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.