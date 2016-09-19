One man has been charged after another man was killed as a result of a collision in Central Alberta last month.

On Aug. 14th at 11:30 p.m., the Three Hills RCMP were alerted to a suspicious Dodge Dakota in the area of Delburne. The Dodge Dakota was driven onto a rural property where it became stuck, and the driver then took a Ford F150 from the property. This Ford was later involved in a serious collision in Innisfail RCMP Detachment’s jurisdiction.

The complainant in this occurrence was following the suspicious Dodge, and then continued following the Ford F150. The truck was followed from the Delburne area to Hwy. 42 and RR 240 where the two vehicles collided. The Ford F150 consequently was involved in a rollover and the 32-year-old male driver (lone occupant) was seriously injured. He was transported via STARS Air Ambulance to a hospital in Calgary where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

An investigation by RCMP Southern Alberta Major Crimes Unit has led to a manslaughter charge against Daniel Wayne Newsham, 45, of Delburne. Newsham is alleged to have followed the truck being driven by Stanley Dick and perpetrated the collision which ultimately led to Dick’s truck crashing.

An interim release hearing has been held, and Newsham has been released from custody with conditions. He will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 14th.

