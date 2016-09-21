- Home
News
Celebrating art and culture
ARTISTIC EXPRESSION - Joshua Alexander of Edmonton worked on a piece he calls MC2 during Nuit Blanche in Red Deer last Saturday. The annual festival featured artists and musicians of all descriptions as they took over the downtown. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express
