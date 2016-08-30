BUST - Pictured here are guns that were seized from a home in Sylvan Lake after a major bust by police.

On Aug. 24th, members of the Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment located two stolen trucks (previously stolen from Lacombe and Westlock) at a residence on Richfield Crescent in Sylvan Lake. Four people were arrested at this residence (including the two residents of the house) and a search warrant was later granted allowing members into the residence to search for illegal items.

Results of the search netted police with a significant quantity of illegal firearms and drugs and property. All firearms are believed to be stolen and have had serial numbers removed. Some have been altered and sawed off.

Some of the seized items include 10 firearms including shotguns, sawed off shot guns, hand guns and an 'Uzi' style assault rifle, brass knuckles, prohibited ammunition magazines, ammunition, a stolen licence plate, morphine and other prescribed pills, stolen credit and ID cards, a large 'rock' of crystal meth, methamphetamine, mushrooms, a tomahawk and hatchets, stolen mail and Canadian currency.

This investigation is complex and further charges are anticipated. At this time, four people have been charged in relation to the search warrant.

Jason Sagal, 41, of Sylvan Lake was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants plus charged with eight counts of unlawful storage of a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, seven counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited and five counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Jason William Ionson, 35, of Blackfalds was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants plus charged with eight counts of unlawful storage of a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, seven counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, 35 counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited and eight counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Samantha Casimer Johnstone, 26, of Red Deer has been charged with eight counts of unlawful storage of firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, seven counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of controlled substance for purpose of trafficking.

Nicole Rae Armstrong, 31, of Sylvan Lake has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and five counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Sylvan Lake RCMP then re-attended this same residence less then 24 hours later for a complaint of a male outside with a gun. Police located and arrested a man and recovered the involved firearm. A female was also located and arrested during the course of that investigation. The two arrested individuals have been charged following this second event.

Jesse Kaelin Strongeagle-Geddes, 21, of Red Deer has been charged with careless use of a firearm, failing to comply with a probation order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

Kristie Lynn Stauth, 34, of Red Deer has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon that is dangerous to the public, possession of counterfeit currency, four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with undertaking and possession of marijuana.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at www.tipsubmit.com.

- Fawcett