The Priority Crimes Task Force recovered more than $400,000 worth of property during a search warrant at an alleged chop shop at a property in Lacombe County on Sept. 9th.

Blackfalds RCMP were provided information on the property in the spring of 2016 and have been actively investigating it since that time. A previous search warrant conducted at the property on March 23rd by Blackfalds and Red Deer RCMP resulted in police recovering a stolen truck, flat deck trailer, motorcycle and backhoe, valued at approximately $150,000.

Since that time, Blackfalds RCMP have continued to conduct regular proactive patrols of the property, recovering several more stolen trailers and laying criminal charges against several individuals.

In early September, the Priority Crimes Task Force was brought in to assist with the ongoing investigation of this property. At approximately 9 a.m. on Sept. 9th, police officers from the task force, including Blackfalds RCMP, Sylvan Lake RCMP, Red Deer General Investigative Section, the RCMP Emergency Response Team and Red Deer Police Dog Services, executed the search warrant at a property on RR 250 in Lacombe County. Task force members were supported in this search by Edmonton Air Services.

During the Sept. 9th search of the residence and a Quonset outbuilding, police recovered a solar-powered generator valued at $65,000, five motorcycles, one Bobcat, two utility trailers, four trucks, six ATVs, one snowmobile, one car, one riding lawnmower and a custom-made welding unit.

Many of the vehicles had VINs removed or altered and some were in various stages of disassembly. The total estimated value of these large seized items is approximately $400,000. Police also seized firearms, ammunition and other weapons, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and various as-yet unidentified pills, drug paraphernalia, a number of stolen tools and more than $10,000 in cash.

Brandy Lynn Cobbe, 35, of Lacombe County has been charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of an illegal substance and possession of an illegal substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Priority Crimes Task Force members continue to investigate and further arrests and charges are pending; RCMP will issue updates as those charges are sworn before the courts.

“We’re grateful to the public for continuing to bring suspicious properties to our attention,” said Staff Sgt. Ken Morrison of the Blackfalds RCMP. “Thanks to support from the community and the combined resources of the Priority Crimes Task Force, we have put a stop to another criminal enterprise that was having a negative impact on task force communities.”

- Fawcett