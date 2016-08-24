WORKING OUT - Cathy Fleury, who suffers from Parkinson Disease, punched a heavy bag held by her husband, Don Fleury, during a Dopamain Gym Boxercise Program at Arashi-do Martial Arts.The program is designed to increase the level of dopamine in the system for Parkinson’s patients.

If you walked into the Arashi-do Martial Arts Gym on a Monday or Wednesday morning, nothing would seem too out of the ordinary. You’d come across a small boxing class of about 11 people, listening intently as a coach explains the proper way to roll off a punch. You would hear the sounds of participants practicing new techniques and going a few rounds on a heavy bag.

In fact, the only thing that you would really notice would be the age of some of the participants, some of whom look to be in their early 80s.

But this is no ordinary boxercise class. This is the Dopamain Gym — a special therapeutic ‘boxercise’ program that is put on by the Red Deer Boxing Club and Parkinson’s Alberta for people with Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and their caregivers, which creates an exercise opportunity that has distinct benefits for people with PD due to boxing’s fast, vigorous movements which research has shown increases dopamine receptors and dopamine production in the brain.

“What it is is that they’ve tried lots of other things in the past for physical therapy for Parkinson’s patients and nothing has really worked well. The only thing they found in the past that worked well was Tai Chi,” explained Doug Rowe, one of the Red Deer Boxing Club coaches who leads the program, which can increase core strength, and reduce some of the symptoms of PD.

Parkinson’s Disease is neurodegenerative disease which is caused by a reduction in the number of cells which normally produce dopamine, a chemical that carries signals between nerves in the brain. This can result in tremors, slowness and stiffness, impaired balance and rigidity of movement, among other symptoms.

“I had a bad night, so I was like this,” said Cathy Fleury, who is a Parkinson’s patient and one of the participants in the program, showing a thumbs down sign. “And after now working out, now I’m a thumbs up. It energizes us and the energy lasts for a few hours after we leave, and sometimes longer.”

Fleury, along with her husband Don Fleury, have been regularly attending the twice a week classes since the program started in early July this year.

“It’s the heavy bag that is the big thing. It just does something. It fires your neurons and you feel it. You can actually feel yourself being energized. I’m much stronger. Like getting in and out of a car, in and out of a chair. Rolling over in bed at night. My gait is better. I’m just stronger,” Cathy said, adding the program also provides a support network.

“It’s great working out with other people who have Parkinson’s because we’ve got a really tight group here. We really cheer each other on for every little victory and a little empathy for every bad day.”

The class, Don said, enhances quality of life across the board for his wife and for other Parkinson’s patients in the program, which is led by coaches from the Red Deer Boxing Club.

“It gives them hope. Like Cathy said, we have community here. We’ve developed friends. But the exercise aspect is phenomenal. It’s amazing exercise,” Don said.

“It took me to a new level of fitness. I was still working out at a gym and walking and doing stuff, but this has really pushed me right over the top. It has encouraged me to give it everything. To fight,” Cathy added.

The group, the pair said, also gives them an opportunity to grow as a couple.

“One of the surprising things to me is I’ve never been in a gym other than to get her out of it, but I really enjoy the exercise and the camaraderie that we have. It’s taken our relationship to a different level where we can do this all over the world,” Don said, adding the couple even have sparring gloves at home so they can work on the exercises.

Moira Cairns, the client services coordinator at Parkinson’s Alberta, said that the pilot program, which is the first of its kind in Alberta, has been an excellent peer support system and therapy program for Parkinson’s Alberta clients.

“People are encouraging others to come to the class, because with Parkinson’s Disease you can have good days and bad days, and these are good days for people when they come here now. Very good days with lasting effect,” Cairns said. “I venture to say this is a therapy and not just a class that you enter and leave with your new skills because this is about skill but it’s also about balance, coordination, bringing those things back.”

And those effects aren’t lost on participants, who, according to their coaches, give their all every single day.

“With this program, initially we thought we’d have to modify a lot of our training sessions for these individuals — nothing. We haven’t had to modify. I train these guys the same way I would be training our youth, our seniors. They’ve honestly blown my mind on how determined they are when they actually come to train with us,” said Roman Rzepkowski, one of the three elite coaches for the program.

“These people are the most determined, resilient people I’ve ever worked with. They’re an inspiration,” added Rowe, who has been involved in boxing for over 40 years. “We’ve seen improvements in all areas. We’ve seen improvements in core strength, in stability, in balance and ability to punch. We’ve seen improvements in speech patterns, endurance. We have a client that could not roll over in bed who can now roll over in bed. So there’s huge amounts of improvement.”

And for the people who have to live with Parkinson’s every day, it’s also an opportunity to break down barriers, Cathy said.

“I come in really grouchy and don’t want to be here and I leave feeling like myself. I’m Cathy again, no Parkinson’s.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Dopamain Gym can get in touch with Moira Cairns at 403-346-4463 for more information.

zcormier@reddeerexpress.com