Vehicles set on fire in rimbey

Rimbey RCMP investigating arson to two separate vehicles

Rimbey RCMP are investigating arson to two vehicles on separate dates.

The first incident occurred Nov. 30 at approximately 3:40 a.m. A truck was set on fire in the compound of Centerline Auto Service in Rimbey. Police say a male suspect entered the compound and set fire to the truck.

He was wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans at the time.

The second incident occurred Dec. 5 at approximately 3 a.m. where an SUV was set on fire in the compound of Ed’s Towing in Rimbey. Again police say a male suspect entered the compound and set fire to the SUV.

A light coloured Ford F150 was seen leaving the scene.

Rimbey RCMP continue to investigate these incidents and ask anyone who may have information to contact them.

If you have information about these incidents, please call the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

