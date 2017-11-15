First responders on scene at a motor vehicle accident, Nov. 15. Both a semi truck and a car sit in the meridian between the north and south lanes of traffic along Highway 2, south of Secondary Highway 616 and southwest of the Town of Millet. Photo by Amelia Naismith

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Crews were on scene of a serious collision between a semi and a vehicle.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon on Highway 2 just south of the Secondary Highway 616 intersection.

It is believed a vehicle had hit the ditch and while emergency crews from EMS, fire and the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit were attending, a semi-tractor hit the median and collided with the vehicle.

The incident is believed to have been serious but it is unknown the extent of the damage or injuries.

One southbound lane was open to let traffic through but it was slow-going for some time.

At the same time, the Leduc Traffic Unit was dealing with two serious collisions with injuries north of the Secondary Highway 616 intersection on Highway 2.

 

