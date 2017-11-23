Mountie seriously injured in early morning collision near Devon

An erratic driver is said to have collided with an RCMP cruiser

A 53-year-old man from Calmar is facing charges after a serious collision between his vehicle and a Devon RCMP cruiser on Thursday morning. The officer received serious injuries from the incident. RCMP photo

A Devon RCMP officer received serious injuries after an early morning collision Thursday.

Police say a Mountie had to get life-saving intervention after his cruiser and another vehicle collided shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The officer had attempted to pull over an erratic driver when police say it failed to stop, subsequently driving southbound through Devon. A pursuit was not initiated, say police.

“Minutes later, the initial officer who had attempted the traffic stop came upon a two vehicle, head-on collision at the intersection of Range Road 264 and Township Road 504,” states an RCMP release. “The collision involved the suspect vehicle which had fled police, and an RCMP vehicle.”

It is unknown if the Mountie was ejected from his cruiser but the release states he was found outside his vehicle with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on scene.

The RCMP Collision Analyst and Criminal Crash Investigation Team (CCIT) as well as Leduc Detachment RCMP attended the collision to conduct the investigation into the collision, say police.

Charges are pending on a 53-year-old man from Calmar who remains in custody. Police did not release his name as charges haven’t been sworn in.

Police say the injured officer is in serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation for our members and speaks to the risks that we may be faced with at any time,” says Sgt. Clifton Dunn, detachment commander of Devon. “My heartfelt gratitude goes out to the Member whose quick response was instrumental in saving his colleague’s life.”

An update in relation to the charges sworn and name of the Accused will be provided by the RCMP on Nov. 24.