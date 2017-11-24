Leduc RCMP have charged a Leduc County man with impaired driving after a collision between his vehicle and an RCMP cruiser seriously injured the Mountie Thursday morning. RCMP Photo

Leduc RCMP lay charges in Mountie-involved collision

A Leduc County resident was charged with impaired driving in the collision near Devon

Charges of impaired driving have been laid on a Leduc County man after his vehicle collided with an RCMP cruiser.

Devon RCMP state that Brent Allen Tchir, 53, was charged by Leduc RCMP with impaired driving in the collision that caused serious injury to a Mountie.

He is also charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, causing an accident that resulted in bodily harm while impaired, failing to stop for a police officer and driving a vehicle while unauthorized.

Background: The incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. southwest of Devon on Nov. 23.

Police say that Tchir remains in custody and is set to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Nov. 30.

RCMP advise there will be no further information on the incident as it is before the courts.

