Leduc RCMP lay charges in Mountie-involved collision

Charges of impaired driving have been laid on a Leduc County man after his vehicle collided with an RCMP cruiser.
Devon RCMP state that Brent Allen Tchir, 53, was charged by Leduc RCMP with impaired driving in the collision that caused serious injury to a Mountie.
He is also charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, causing an accident that resulted in bodily harm while impaired, failing to stop for a police officer and driving a vehicle while unauthorized.
Police say that Tchir remains in custody and is set to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Nov. 30.
RCMP advise there will be no further information on the incident as it is before the courts.