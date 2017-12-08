Almost 100 kgs of suspected cocaine seized at Coutts border crossing

84 bricks of suspected cocaine seized from California residents’ vehicle; largest recorded seizure.

A commercial vehicle hauling produce from California to Alberta was found to have nearly 100 kgs of suspected cocaine in its cab.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), along with the RCMP stated in a press release that the border officers intercepted the commercial vehicle Dec. 2.

“While examining the cab of the vehicle, officers found 84 bricks of suspected cocaine with a total weight of 99.5 kilograms. This is the largest suspected cocaine seizure recorded by CBSA officers in Alberta to date,” states the release.

The two California travellers were handed over to the RCMP and have each been charged with four counts under the controlled drugs and substances act.

Gurminder Singh Toor, 31, and Kirandeep Kaur Toor, 26, are next in court Dec. 8 in Lethbridge Provincial Court.

For CBSA, this was an important seizure.

“Had this quantity of illicit narcotics made its way into our communities undetected, the impact could have been devastating,” said Kim R. Scoville, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, CBSA.

“The success of this investigation is proof that collaboration and intelligence sharing with our law enforcement partners goes a long way in reducing criminal activity in our communities and keeping Albertans and Canadians safe,” added Inspector K.C.A. (Allan) Lai, Operations Officer, RCMP Federal Policing South, Calgary.

More on the CBSA

• The CBSA is relentlessly focused on keeping illegal narcotics from entering Canada, and works closely with partners such as the RCMP.

• The CBSA and the RCMP work together to prevent illegal drug smuggling that endangers the safety of Canadian communities and generates profits for organized crime.

Prior to this incident, the largest CBSA cocaine seizure in Alberta was 92.74 kg, also intercepted at Coutts, on October 10, 2016.

• Cocaine is the second-most prevalent street drug in Canada.

Previous story
Red Deer’s first cannabis clinic opening in December
Next story
Red Deer teen missing

Just Posted

Red Deer’s first cannabis clinic opening in December

Compass Cannabis President David Martyn views Alberta as the “premier market in Canada”

Red Deer teen missing

RCMP ask for assistance in finding Meaghan Miller

Almost 100 kgs of suspected cocaine seized at Coutts border crossing

84 bricks of suspected cocaine seized from California residents’ vehicle; largest recorded seizure.

UPDATE: Police helicopter assisting RCMP with calls

Police helicopter helping RCMP on stolen vehicles files and represents no danger to public safety

RCMP arrest three drivers arrested for impaired driving

Red Deer RCMP arrested three drivers over the course of the first weekend of holiday checkstops

CP Holiday Train steams into Lacombe

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train delighted residents of Lacombe on Dec. 6

Higher winds could complicate California wildfire fight

The expected strength of the winds have reached uncharted territory

North Korea says war is inevitable

North Korea says war is inevitable as allies continue war games

UPDATE: Al Franken resigns from Senate amid allegations

Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

Australian Parliament allows same-sex marriages

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said 62 per cent of registered voters favoured reform.

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

Canadians urged to exercise caution in Middle East ahead of protests

Protests are in reaction to Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Feds planning to push back delivery date for new fighter jets: sources

The Liberals had planned to buy 18 Super Hornets

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1%

Bank of Canada holds rate but sends fresh signals that hikes are on the horizon

Most Read

  • UPDATE: Police helicopter assisting RCMP with calls

    Police helicopter helping RCMP on stolen vehicles files and represents no danger to public safety

  • Red Deer teen missing

    RCMP ask for assistance in finding Meaghan Miller

  • Almost 100 kgs of suspected cocaine seized at Coutts border crossing

    84 bricks of suspected cocaine seized from California residents’ vehicle; largest recorded seizure.