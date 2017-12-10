VIDEO: ‘Last Jedi’ premiere kicks off with droids, Daisy Ridley

Latests Star Wars film premiered in style ahead of Dec. 15 theatre debut

Stormtroopers marched the red carpet as Star Wars music blared and fans cheered Saturday at the world premiere of latest instalment in the beloved space opera franchise.

The elaborate premiere for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” included a procession of Stormtroopers and a squad of elite guards clad in red armour walking the red carpet. Fans cheered, some waving stuffed Porgs, a new character being introduced in the eighth film in the core Star Wars franchise.

The procession of characters took them down a red carpet set up under a towering model of an assault vehicle and into a tented area where photos and interviews were taking place before the film’s premiere. The characters, including the droids R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8, arrived before the film’s stars.

VIDEO: The Last Jedi is going to be the longest ‘Star Wars’ movie yet

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, arrived wearing a shimmering dress adorned with stars, while newcomer Kelly Marie Tran wore a bright red dress with a lengthy train behind it.

“It’s a Star Wars movie, and the energy tonight is pretty amazing,” said a beaming Andy Serkis, who plays the villain Supreme Leader Snoke.

Secrecy about the film, which has only been screened for a select VIPs, was still in place. Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, told a reporter looking for details on the film, “I’m going to let you work out everything for yourself.”

“The Last Jedi,” which arrives in theatres on Dec. 15, is one of the year’s biggest releases and includes the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher’s final role. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range for its first weekend.

