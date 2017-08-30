The Elwins include Red Deer on tour this fall

Toronto-based pop-rock quartet, The Elwins are gearing up for the release of their third full-length LP Beauty Community out Oct. 13th with a tour to follow that includes Red Deer.

The guys land in town Nov. 2nd with a show at Bo’s.

Beauty Community features 13 freshly minted and ridiculously catchy tracks, including first single, Hey! Ya, You.

The band has also announced a national tour kicking off Sept. 3rd which includes a date at The Mod Club in Toronto on Dec. 3rd.

Singer/guitarist Matt Sweeney, drummer Travis Stokl, guitarist/keyboardist Feurd and bassist/singer Francesco Figliomeni first joined forces back in 2006 near Newmarket, about an hour north of Toronto.

After touring extensively behind 2012’s And I Thank You and 2015’s Play for Keeps, the four members developed a natural chemistry, which continues to propel (and challenge) their collaborative spirit on Beauty Community.

Play For Keeps notably helped garner the band a 2016 JUNO Award for Breakthrough Group of the Year with its first single So Down Low which amassed over 25 million audience impressions, peaked at #12 on Alternative Rock, and was featured in a Canada-wide advertising campaign for Fido.

Says Elwins’ bassist Francesco Figliomeni, “Looking back, it kind of blows my mind thinking about all the different conversations we had about the new album and how much we supported each other through the process of making it.

“I guess it’s not exactly a surprise but a nice reminder that four different people with different tastes can come together and create something.”

The Elwins had never entered the studio with so many songs before, each member coming in with strong material.

An unspoken desire for more introspective ballads seemed to pervade each songwriter’s creative impulse, weirdly putting some pressure on the band to figure out what this record was all about, according to a release.

Experimentation led to new creative forays, including, unusually, an instrumental Your Very Own Beauty Community.

There seems to be an overtly upbeat spirit to the songs and a sensitive, inquisitive sentiment within Beauty Community – a particularly refined and dynamic display of the band’s powerful pop songwriting chops.

A close listen suggests that certain things are being processed – relationships, life, the sense of (and not) belonging.

In the end, Beauty Community is the work of an experienced unit – a band of brothers who know when to push each other out of comfort zones.

– Weber