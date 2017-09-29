Scenic Route to Alaska heads to Bo’s Oct. 12th

UNIQUE SOUNDS - Scenic Route to Alaska will be performing at Bo’s on Oct. 12th. Cory Johnn photo

Edmonton-based indie rock trio Scenic Route to Alaska have released a new teaser single Slow Down from their upcoming release. The band slides into Red Deer on Oct. 12th with a show at Bo’s. Also appearing that evening is The Royal Foundry.

Scenic Route to Alaska has been recording their upcoming record in Vancouver with Howard Redekopp (Tegan & Sara, The New Pornographers, Imaginary Cities) and plan to release it in spring.

The band has also announced additional Canadian tour dates and will head out on their first Australian tour with a stop at Australian Music Week in Sydney.

The new album comes after the success of their latest release, Long Walk Home which amassed 1.5 millions streams on Spotify and garnered them two nominations (Recording of the Year and Best Rock Artist) for the Western Canadian Music Awards and won them four awards (Album of the Year/Group of the Year/Pop Recording of the Year/Indie Rock Recording of the Year) at this year’s Edmonton Music awards.

They also enjoyed radio success with their single Love Keeps having reached number one on the CBC Radio2 Top20 and peaking at #21 of the Canada Alternative Rock Charts.

The longtime friends started making music together in their early teens, forming Scenic Route to Alaska years later in 2010.

Their early releases – a self-titled 2011 EP and 2012 full-length All These Years – belied the youth of the band and its members, owing to their and years of making music together and brotherly bond.

The attention and accolades poured in and earned them performances at prestigious events like the Edmonton and Canmore Folk Festivals and CMW.

They propelled themselves to an even higher peak with 2014’s Warrington, earning rave reviews in addition to shows alongside contemporaries like Hey Rosetta!, Said the Whale, and Born Ruffians.

They also landed a WCMA nod for Pop Recording of the Year and were finalists in the inaugural edition of Alberta’s Peak Performance Project.

On stage, Scenic Route to Alaska’s energy is described as palpable and the fun as contagious.

“Always locked in with a syncopation that can only stem from a long collective history, the band bounces from ballads to bangers with ease, leaving a lasting impression on any kind of audience in front of them.”

The band is currently working on new material and will announce more information as it becomes available.

– Weber

