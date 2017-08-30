Red Deer Symphony Orchestra gears up for new season

First performance slated for Oct. 7th in the Red Deer College Arts Centre

The Red Deer Symphony Orchestra is gearing up to launch a brand new season with the first performance slated for Oct. 7th in the Red Deer College Arts Centre.

‘Romance & Revolution’ begins at 8 p.m.

Audiences are invited to treat their ears to contrasting music from German titans Schumann and Beethoven, according to a RDSO release.

“Beethoven’s famed Egmont Overture will wake the ghosts of history while the highly virtuosic Symphony No. 2 by Schumann will transport you to unexplored romantic realms. We also present a new work: Edmonton’s John Estacio’s Trumpet Concerto, a work commissioned by several Canadian Orchestras and featuring our principal trumpeter Richard Scholz.”

Fans of music featuring the cello won’t want to miss ‘The Elegant Cello’ set for Nov. 4th at the Arts Centre as well.

“Rafael Hoekman, newly-appointed cellist of the Edmonton Symphony, will delight you with his elegant rendition of Tchaikovsky’s highly sophisticated Rococo Variations for cello and orchestra.

“Resphighi’s third suite from Ancient Airs and Dances looks back to more graceful times and Beethoven’s playful fourth symphony rounds out this attractive program.”

The Christmas season arrives in all its dazzling splendour with the magical sounds of ‘Christmas and All That Jazz’.

This performance runs Dec. 9th at 8 p.m. on the RDC Arts Centre mainstage and features pianist Morgan McKee, Eric Allison on reeds and singer Cheryl Fisher.

Audiences will enjoy Christmas standards with a sizzling jazz twist.

“A trio of local talent will take you on a bluesy seasonal trip where each song has a little swing to it. A lively way to welcome the holiday season.”

Another wonderful concert is slated for the Christmas season as well – Handel’s masterpiece ‘Messiah’.

This performance runs Dec. 23rd at Gaetz Memorial United Church, starting at 8 p.m.

“Handel’s immortal masterpiece will be performed on period instruments by Alberta’s Rosa Barocca and a handpicked group of Alberta singers,” notes a release. “This always uplifting performance promises to be an unforgettable experience.”

A couple of other seasonal treats await audiences during the holidays as well – ‘Nine Lessons & Carols’ runs Dec. 11th at 7 p.m. at Gaetz Memorial United Church. “Presented in partnership with Downtown Sounds @ Gaetz, this program resonates with what the Christmas season is all about. A unique blend of story and song, Nine Lessons & Carols is a world-wide yuletide tradition that the whole family will enjoy.”

Following this is the annual Black & White Ball set for New Year’s Eve at the Sheraton.

The New Year kicks off with ‘Postcards from Asia’ – set for Jan. 20th at 8 p.m. at the Arts Centre. “A musical banquet leading to the Chinese New Year with celebrated pipa player Wu Man of the Silk Road Ensemble, performing a stunning new work by Calgary’s Vincent Ho.

“Various Pan-Asian creations will also tease your ears with the sounds and colours of exotic lands.”

‘Melodies in March’ runs March 10th at the Arts Centre, and offers listeners a, “Tuneful goodbye to winter.

“One of history’s greatest melodists, Franz Schubert, will take the front seat while Lacombe cellist Julia Butcher, winner of RDSO’s class in the Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts, will treat us to music by the equally melodious Saint-Saens.”

‘Breathtaking Rachmaninov’ follows on April 21st on the mainstage.

“Mozart’s Gran Partita, famously heard in Amadeus, when Salieri recounts his first meeting with Mozart, will start things off.

“Rachmaninov’s Third Piano Concerto, an impressive virtuoso vehicle heard in the movie Shine will round the evening up in style with the return of Edmonton pianist Tong Wang.

For complete details about the season, check out www.rdso.ca or call the RDSO office at 403-340-2948.

– Weber