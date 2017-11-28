Red Deer country artist releases new single

COUNTRY GAL - Singer Alecia Aichelle has released a new single with another on the way in the spring. photo submitted

Local country singer/songwriter Alecia Aichelle released her new single this month called Get Gone.

Since returning from recording in Nashville, the musician has been doing a radio tour through Alberta and Saskatchewan. She said the song has been well received so far.

“It’s kind of a different song than the ones on my first album—I kind of based it on different experiences in my life where I wasn’t treated right,” Aichelle said.

The artist has experienced fast-growing popularity across the province since releasing her debut album in 2016. Golden was nominated for Album of the Year by the Alberta Country Music Association.

Aichelle and her band played throughout the province this summer, including performances at Westerner Days, Lacombe Days Rising Country and Lacombe’s Music in the Park.

Got Gone, she said, is not a break up song for her, but could be that for some people.

She wanted it to be relatable to listeners, drawing on a variety of different experiences throughout her life—a stranger being rude, a friend who turned out not to be, a few romances that went sour and being teased for loving country music when she was a teenager.

The artist grew up in Kelowna and said country music was not cool there when she was growing up, and kids gave her a hard time because of her passion for it.

The song, she said, is about how as you mature, you come to the point of realizing who your friends are and you appreciate those people, and that if someone isn’t really good for you they can ‘Get Gone.’

Aichelle spent the fall in Nashville writing and recording Get Gone and a second single set to release this spring. She said it was also an inspiring time of writing and collaborating.

“There’s a magic to that town—you’re surrounded by greatness.”

Aichelle is keeping a tight lid on the second single. Nobody even knows the title besides the producer, co-writer Joe Forte and her family, she said.

Despite the thrill of working in the legendary city, Aichelle said it was good to return home to her rural residence in Red Deer County. She was glad to be back with her family, riding her horse, and cuddling her baby French bulldog, Hank.

Aichelle moved to Red Deer to study music and never left.

“We have the best of everything here,” she said. “I love the wide, open spaces. I love the prairies. We’re an hour and a half from two major centres, and the mountains.

“Mostly, what I love is just the country life here,” Aichelle said.

She and her band have a busy month coming up. Aichelle is playing the CFR pitch party Nov. 30th at Westerner Park, performing at the Sylvan Lake Christmas Festival Dec. 2nd and at the New Year’s party at Chillabongs Bar and Grill in Red Deer.

Get Gone is available for purchase on iTunes, GooglePlay and other platforms.