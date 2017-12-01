CLASS ACT - The cast of ‘Oh What A Night!’ musical tribute to Frankie Valli and Andy Williams coming to Red Deer Dec. 8th from left - Robert Hyatt, James Bullard, Paul Holmquist and Douglas Gray. photo submitted

Musical Christmas tribute to Andy Williams in Red Deer for first time

The cast of Oh What a Night! to entertain with Christmas tribute to Andy Williams

The four-man cast of Oh What a Night! is coming to entertain Red Deerians with a special tribute to Andy Williams, Dec 8th. at the Red Deer Memorial Centre.

“Our show is very different than any other tribute show,” said Michael Chapman, producer and director of Oh What a Night!

He explained that in many tribute shows the cast mimics famous personalities or does impersonations. But, Oh What a Night! is more, “Like a concert version of a Broadway show,” he said.

There are no sets. The cast is being themselves, they’re not characters in costumes.

According to Chapman this is what makes the show special.

The show is designed to create a real connection between audiences and the cast, so that you feel like you know them by the end. Only four men sing, dance and perform the entire production.

Two of the cast members on the Canadian tour are original cast members, who worked with Williams personally and one of them is the show’s choreographer.

“It is a fun, lively, family-friendly musical production,” Chapman said. “Grandparents bring grandkids—its lots of fun!”

Most of the songs are familiar to audiences, including old classics like Jingle Bells, White Christmas, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and Williams’ signature song Moon River.

The first half of the show is a tribute to Frankie Valli. This show has been performed in Red Deer before. It showcases songs initially made famous on Williams’ popular musical variety television show in the 1960s.

The second half of the show is brand new this year, and it is a tribute to Williams himself.

“For anyone over 40 that’s all nostalgic music,” said Chapman. Even if the young kids don’t know the songs, they have fun because the tunes are so “singable,” he said.

The tribute to Williams has special meaning for Chapman himself, as he worked closely with Williams on the original version for three years.

“We were invited by Andy to his theatre,” he said. “Then in the last season he took ill.”

After Williams’ death in 2012, Chapman wanted to keep his legacy alive and a holiday tribute seemed like the best way possible.

“He was known as Mr. Christmas,” Chapman said. “So, what better way to honour his memory than to carry on performing the music he loved singing so much.”

‘Oh What a Night’ premiered in 2008 and became so popular that more casts had to be added and now perform all over the world. Since Williams’ passing, the show fanned out to include the holiday selections, performed internationally at Christmas in his honour.

Chapman said, so far on the Canadian tour, “There have been full houses and standing ovations at performances.”

The cast performed in the Maritimes through the end of November and in Ontario last week making their way across the prairies to Red Deer.

The show, Dec. 8th is the first time the holiday version will be presented in Red Deer.

Previous story
St. Joseph High School presents You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Ronald McDonald House lights up for families

Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta kicked off holiday season

Red Deer RCMP increase checkstops for holiday season

Dec. 2nd marks National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

The gear is here for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer’s Bower Mall has clothing available now

Priority Crimes Task Force seizes cocaine and stolen gun in Sylvan Lake warrants

RCMP will issue an update once charges have been sworn before the courts

Red Deer Aquatic Centre a high priority for council

Multi-use aquatics facility discussed at length

WATCH: Red Deer places their bid to host Canadian Finals Rodeo starting in 2018

The bidding group hosted a committee from the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association

Labour market ‘unstoppable’ as jobless rate drops to 5.9%

‘Unstoppable’ labour market adds jobs for 12th month, drops jobless rate to 5.9%

Former Trump adviser charged with lying to FBI

Former President Trump adviser Michael Flynn is set to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Police uniforms, vehicles no longer allowed in Vancouver Pride parade

The Vancouver Pride Society has decided not to allow uniformed officers, police vehicles or weapons at the annual parade

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

Canucks forward ends NHL career due to spinal issues

Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett is ending his career due to spinal issues

North Korea ‘brings us closer to war’

The U.S. ambassador to the UN said that North Korea’s launch of a missile “brings us closer” to war

Bali flights resume, but volcanic ash still disrupts travel

“This is a very unforgettable experience for us. So much hassle and definitely one for the books.”

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Most Read

  • Musical Christmas tribute to Andy Williams in Red Deer for first time

    The cast of Oh What a Night! to entertain with Christmas tribute to Andy Williams