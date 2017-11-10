Guy Davis hits a Red Deer stage this month

Blues musician Guy Davis will be heading out to Red Deer to perform songs off his album Kokomo Kidd, released two years ago.

Music has been something that’s always been in Davis’ veins since he was a little boy.

“I was always somewhat musical. I used to sit at the supper table, take the butter knife, hang it over the edge of the table, wham down on the handle and then slide the blade on the table, making the pitch change. I thought that was music and my parents probably just thought I was pretty annoying,” said Davis.

He added that his parents were nice enough to send him to a summer camp back when he was eight where they specialized in folk music.

“That’s where I first picked up a five string banjo and the first time I fooled around with a harmonica,” he said.

And Kokomo Kidd wasn’t all Davis had been working on.

Since that album, there was one more produced by a fellow in Italy, who goes by the name of Fabrizio Poggi called Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train. The album paid tribute to Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, two musicians who travelled all over the world.

“That came out earlier this year, and the concerts I’ll be doing out in Canada I think will probably be more closely represented by the Kokomo Kidd and that was mostly me and all that I do,” said Davis.

Davis added that Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train is a musical love letter to the duo.

“They played blues music, they played folk music and Fabrizio Poggi produced this CD of he and I doing songs that Sonny or Brownie either wrote or covered. It is our love letter to them,” he said.

Davis said his inspiration is anything crazy, spontaneous or something that hits his nerves.

“I’ve got stuff about the current president of the United States, I’ve got stuff about moonshine, I’ve got songs whispered to me by dead people from 100 years ago, so I come armed with plenty to play,” he said, adding there are songs that aren’t yet recorded.

Looking back at his career, Davis said one of the best moments for him was getting selected to play harmonica on the Broadway stage in New York City for the musical Finian’s Rainbow.

“It was a revival of a musical from the 1940s, and the harmonica back then was played by Sonny Terry, and so back in 2009 I got invited to come take the part that Sonny had. That’s one of the proudest moments of my career.”

Davis said he will continue writing and touring, and after visiting Canada, he will be going to the U.K. Into the New Year, he will be doing more touring in Europe.

Davis will be performing at The Elks Lodge (6315 Horn St.) Nov. 10th.

For ticket information, check out www.centralmusicfest.com.

