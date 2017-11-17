Artists come together for Christmas craft sale

Event to take place at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery this weekend

A group of around eight artists are working together to put on a unique arts and crafts Christmas sale titled Christmas Treasures Among the MAG’s Treasures to make holiday shopping a little bit easier.

In partnership with the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery, Artist and Organizer Pat Matheson said the sale will offer a wide range of products.

“We’ve got everything from functional pottery to silver jewellery to hand blown glass. There’s a really good range of artist work here,” he said, adding there are top notch artists from Red Deer or Central Alberta.

He added the artists are a semi-informal group of friends and acquaintances who have done sales together in other places.

Matheson, who does Raku-fired ceramics will also have some of his work available.

He added it’s the first time it’s ever been held inside the permanent display of the Museum.

“We’ll be scattered throughout the Remarkable Red Deer area where there’s the train station, Club Cafe, the old theatre and things like that.”

Matheson said this year marks the first year of the sale, and the first he’s known of that’s ever been held in a situation like this.

“They don’t normally let you play around with their permanent displays anywhere in museums,” he said.

The Club Cafe, a make up of the old restaurant downtown, is even letting the artists set up to have coffee, hot cider and snacks inside the area.

The sale takes place Nov. 18th from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery. Admission is free, but donations are accepted at the door.

