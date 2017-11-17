COMMUNITY - The MAG will be holding a Christmas sale with around eight artists on Nov. 18th. photo submitted

Artists come together for Christmas craft sale

Event to take place at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery this weekend

A group of around eight artists are working together to put on a unique arts and crafts Christmas sale titled Christmas Treasures Among the MAG’s Treasures to make holiday shopping a little bit easier.

In partnership with the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery, Artist and Organizer Pat Matheson said the sale will offer a wide range of products.

“We’ve got everything from functional pottery to silver jewellery to hand blown glass. There’s a really good range of artist work here,” he said, adding there are top notch artists from Red Deer or Central Alberta.

He added the artists are a semi-informal group of friends and acquaintances who have done sales together in other places.

Matheson, who does Raku-fired ceramics will also have some of his work available.

He added it’s the first time it’s ever been held inside the permanent display of the Museum.

“We’ll be scattered throughout the Remarkable Red Deer area where there’s the train station, Club Cafe, the old theatre and things like that.”

Matheson said this year marks the first year of the sale, and the first he’s known of that’s ever been held in a situation like this.

“They don’t normally let you play around with their permanent displays anywhere in museums,” he said.

The Club Cafe, a make up of the old restaurant downtown, is even letting the artists set up to have coffee, hot cider and snacks inside the area.

The sale takes place Nov. 18th from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery. Admission is free, but donations are accepted at the door.

carlie.connolly@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/ and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.

Previous story
Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

Just Posted

Christmas Wish Breakfast helping those in need

Event takes place in Red Deer on Sunday

Details of Mr. Big sting operation discussed in Castor-area triple homicides

Klaus confesses to arranging murders, says Frank pulled the trigger

WATCH: Salvation Army kicks off Christmas Kettle Campaign

Mayor Tara Veer made the very first donation to the Salvation Army’s campaign

Red Deer Lights the Night set to kick off holiday season

Family-friendly events to take place in the City’s downtown on Saturday

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo organizers calling the event a success

Four day event brought in 33,381 guests and 470 exhibits

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP give back

United Way of Central Alberta hold inaugural McDonalds United Way Day

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat.”

UPDATE: Northern California gunman kills 4 in rampage

Kevin Neal used a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns to shoot 14 people, killing four

Most Read