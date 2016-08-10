A concert is set to be held in Red Deer this fall as a fundraiser for Generations Church which helps those in need in Jamaica.

A Musical Evening with The Singing Hills will be held on Oct. 22nd at Victory Church (98 Oberlin Ave.)

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Hors d’oeurves and a silent auction will take place before the concert.

Tickets are $25 each and are available at Kennedy’s Parable (Gasoline Alley), Thompson Cabinets (5238 53rd Ave.) or by phone from Dwayne Hillman at 403-598-3021, Mike at 403-877-1315 or Wendy at 403-340-9164. Tickets are limited.

Hillman has been involved with people in the community of Mandeville, Jamaica for more than a decade and continues to make a positive impact on the community.

“We are involved with a ministry in Jamaica called Generations Church and the community called Mandeville,” he said. “When you get down into Jamaica there are no food banks as such as we know, no soup kitchens, there is nothing there and what we’re doing is offering a hand up for these people to get them back on the ground.”

There are a number of initiatives Hillman and his team help out with.

“We are involved in a children’s home called New Home Children’s Home. The lady that runs it has 30 children under the age of five - some are handicapped, some are abandoned - there’s a lot of interesting things happening,” said Hillman. “We are also involved with a home for mentally challenged men. There are 19 of them there at the moment.

“We started a sewing centre down there. One of our girls one year decided to bring a sewing machine down there and there is a young girl there now making her own clothes. From that one sewing machine we now have four sewing machines and two sergers and one industrial sewing machine. We often take sewing material and sewing items down so she can make money with what she is doing.

“We are involved in a hand up in the community - we do not give a hand out. Everything is long term. We want to make sure it is sustainable.”

There are many other initiatives Hillman helps out with as well.

As to the concert, Hillman encourages the community to come and enjoy the evening.

“We will also be bringing awareness to our ministry,” he said. “We want to make people aware of what we’re involved in. We want people to be aware that there is an opportunity to invest in this community (Mandeville) and 100 per cent of net proceeds will go towards our cause.

“We hope people come and enjoy the entertainment and learn about what we do.”

