Bull Skit Comedy is back, and they are starting off their ninth season with style by hosting their annu​al ​FUNdraiser!

The troupe will be hitting attendees with the improv and sketch comedy they love at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24t​h​ in the Scott Block Theatre. Tickets are available online at www.bullskitcomedy.com​ for $10, or at the door for $15.

“Bull Skit Comedy is extremely excited to be announcing their upcoming season. There are big surprises coming to the public about our Main Stage show Bull Skit. Come to the event to find out,” said Artistic Director Jenna Goldade. “At the event we will also be announcing partnership shows we are working on with the community.”

This year’s fundraiser promises to be an excellent time, Goldade added. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the talented cast, and there will be a raffle of many donations received from local businesses. “Perhaps you’d enjoy a contest to pie your favourite (or least favourite) cast member in the face. Oh, and let us not forget the comedy, our cast will be on deck performing just for you,” she said.

Bull Skit’s unique and hilarious blend of improv and original sketch comedy has made it Red Deer’s favourite source for laughs, she added.

This season, all shows for Bull Skit will start at 8 p.m. and tickets are ​$19 for the end­ of ­the­ month Friday and Saturday sketch comedy show, and $10 for regular, every­ other­ Friday ­night improv shows. Tickets are available online, or at the door.

Please note that Bull Skit contains mature language and adult themes. For more information about the company or upcoming shows, visit ​www.bullskitcomedy.com​.

“Bull Skit Comedy has officially moved into its new home at the Scott Block Theatre, and we will be honouring all of our donors that supported us with our Indie-go-go campaign in 2015,” said Goldade. “Come for a night of fun, sneak peeks, and comedy.”

