Jazz at the Lake (JATL) festival organizers, along with Premier Sponsor Source Mortgage Centre, are excited to present the third concert in their four-part series, ‘Sounds of Summer’ featuring Juno Award Winner Tommy Banks in concert on Aug. 20th at the Alliance Church in Sylvan Lake.

Showtime is 8 p.m.

“Our last concert, ‘Swing Into Spring’ was a huge success. A big thank-you to all of our valued volunteers and to our fans. Johnny Summers lit up the stage and the dance floor was rockin’,” said Eric Allison, festival coordinator.

“We are excited to move forward with our summer concert,” he said. “Tommy Banks is a legendary jazz artist and we can’t wait to have him back.”

Since his 1950 professional debut, Banks is the recipient of the Juno Award, the Gemini Award, the Grand Prix du Disques-Canada, several ARIA Awards and is a member of the Edmonton Cultural Hall of Fame.

Musical touring has taken him to the farthest reaches of China, to eastern Europe and to most points in between.

According to his web site, Banks also provided musical direction for the ceremonies of the XI Commonwealth Games, EXPO ’86, The World University Games, the XV Olympic Winter Games and for countless television shows.

He has produced and/or conducted command performances for Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family and for President Ronald Reagan.

Banks was also the founding chairman of the Alberta Foundation for the Performing Arts, a member of the Canada Council from 1989-95 and a policy consultant to the Council from 1996-98.

He was chairman of the Edmonton Concert Hall Foundation from 1989-91. He is the recipient of an honourary doctorate of laws from the University of Alberta, of the Sir Frederick Haultain Prize, the Alberta Order of Excellence and is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

He has conducted symphony orchestras throughout North America and in Europe and his recordings are on Century II Records, distributed by Royalty Records.

Banks made his jazz-playing debut in 1950 in the touring band of saxophonist Don (D. T.) Thompson. Since then, he’s played jazz throughout North America, Western and Central Europe, Japan, and southeast Asia.

In 1983 his quintet became the first jazz band to tour in continental China since the 1949 revolution.

He has also appeared with such luminaries as Clifford Jordan, Sonny Stitt, John Handy, Zoot Sims, Mark Murphy, Anita O’Day, Nat Adderly, Al Cohn, Pepper Adams, Joe Williams, Art Farmer and many other greats, in clubs, concert halls, and on radio and television, according to his web site.

Meanwhile, join jazz fans for a pre-concert reception at Viva La Sirena, 6:30 - 8 p.m. and post-concert at 10:30 p.m.

Show your ticket for a drink discount. JATL organizers are also happy to announce the return of the Pub Crawl on Aug. 21st afternoon and evening live jazz bands from all over Alberta will be featured at multiple venues along Lakeshore Dr.

The music line-up for the pub crawl is as follows - Fireside Restaurant & Lounge – Jazz Plus Trio (2-5 p.m.); Viva La Sirena – Sandro Dominelli Quartet (3-6 p.m.); Pete’s at the Beach – Morgan McKee Trio (4-7 p.m.); Chef Francisco Pub & Grill – Dynamic Trio (5-8 p.m.) and Bravo Gastro Lounge – Fedora Club (6-9 p.m.)

Upcoming is the Autumn Leaves Concert featuring 2015 Juno Award winners The Brothers Landreth. It runs Sept. 23rd at the Alliance Community Church as well.

Tickets and complete concert details are available at www.jazzatthelake.com.

-Weber