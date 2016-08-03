ACCOMPLISHMENT - Lacombe-native Gord Bamford has been nominated for four Canadian Country Music Association Awards. photo submitted

BY RYAN WELLICOME Red Deer Express Lacombe’s own country music star Gord Bamford has been nominated for four Canadian Country Music Association awards following the recent announcement of this year’s nominees.

Bamford’s newest album Tin Roof is up for Album of the Year, his single Don’t Let Her Be Gone is nominated for Single of the Year and the man himself is a nominee for Male Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

“It’s great to be recognized again for the work that you and your team do,” said Bamford. “It’s really exciting.”

This year’s award show takes place in London, Ontario and will feature Canada’s best and brightest country music talent.

“(The team and I) are looking forward to going to London and hoping for the best,” said Bamford.

Bamford is up against Dean Brody, Brett Kissel, Johnny Reid and Dallas Smith for Male Artist of the Year but chooses to keep cool under pressure.

“When you’ve been lucky enough to win it a few times it’s not near as much pressure on you,” he said. “I’m just happy to be going there this year and whatever happens, happens.”

Bamford’s newest album, Tin Roof, released April 8th and has reached number 16 on the Canadian music charts.

Bamford expressed that he is excited about the album.

“It’s one of the best projects we’ve done, if not the best,” he said. “It’s really trending good.”

Over his 16-year country music career, Bamford has released seven studio albums from which nine singles have charted on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart.

He has garnered 50 CCMA award nominations with 15 awards under his belt.

“It’s been a lot of effort but sometimes if you put in that kind of effort you get rewarded. It’s been really amazing,” he said.

His award wins include three for Male Artist of the year, Single of the Year and Songwriter of the Year and two for Album of the Year.

Despite being in the industry for 16 years Bamford says he is not done yet.

“I feel like I’m just getting rolling so I got lots of years left for sure,” he said. “I just keep making music that I believe in.”

Next up for Bamford is his Australian National tour making stops in Melbourne, Tasmania and his birthplace, Traralgon.

Bamford moved to Lacombe from Traralgon at the age of five and has lived here most of his life.

He said growing up in Lacombe has had a significant impact on his music and his career.

“The community in Lacombe has been a huge part of my growth in the music business. I’ve lived (there) all my life up until about a year ago,” he said. “I’ve met great people (there) and had lots of support through the community.”

Through his Foundation, the Gord Bamford Foundation, he has spent much of his time and effort giving back to the community and surrounding areas.

The Gord Bamford Charity Classic golf tournament, held annually in Red Deer and Lacombe, raises money for various children’s organizations in Lacombe and Alberta in addition to promoting local businesses and commerce.

The tournament is currently running for its ninth year on Aug. 4th at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club with the charity gala taking place at the Sheraton Hotel Exhibition Hall in Red Deer on Aug. 3rd.

The event is the Foundation’s chief fundraiser and, judging by its tickets sales, is a popular event.

“It’s sold out again and (we are) looking forward to raising some money,” said Bamford.

The Foundation has raised over $2.3 million for Alberta charities and initiatives since it began in 2008.

