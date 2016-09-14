Red Deer College invites Central Albertans to join in as School of Creative Arts students bring creativity to life throughout an exciting new season.

“Each season, we take great pride in presenting a wide variety of offerings in music, film, live theatre and visual art,” said Jason Frizzell, dean of School of Creative Arts. “But no matter what form the creativity takes, the common thread across all disciplines is how our students are committed to telling stories through their artistic work.”

Highlights of the season include the Faculty Selects Visual Art Exhibition at the Welikoklad Event Centre through to Oct. 1st.

The new film series will take place monthly from September until April, with student short films being screened first, followed by popular, timely films. With a ticket price of only $5 per person, organizers are looking to connect with diverse audiences through the range of films offered.

“The Motion Picture Arts program wanted to extend this great opportunity to the community,” said James Wilson, instructor and technician with the School of Creative Arts. “We’re looking to demonstrate that film screenings like this can work in Red Deer. Perhaps, in the future, we may be able to expand the series to other aspects of film, such as a documentary or classic Hollywood series, for example.”

Meanwhile, other season events include the Peter Mack Piano Recital which is slated for Sept. 23rd at the Red Deer College Arts Centre at 8 p.m.

The Movies Worth Watching series continues Oct. 13th-15th at the Welikoklad Event Centre starting at 7 p.m. and the Mostly Acoustic Recital runs in Studio C at the College Arts Centre at 1 p.m. on Oct. 20th.

The RDC Faculty Recital runs on the mainstage on Oct. 22nd at 7:30 p.m. as well.

In terms of theatre, Mad Forest runs in Studio A Oct. 13th-15th and Oct. 19th to 22nd with curtain at 7:30 p.m. There are also matinees on Oct. 15th and Oct. 22nd at 1 p.m.

Symphonic Winds performs on the RDC mainstage on Nov. 3rd at 7:30 p.m., and the Most Acoustic Recital runs in Studio C at the Arts Centre at 1 p.m.

Robin Hood runs Nov. 24-26th and Nov. 30th to Dec. 3rd on the Arts Centre mainstage with curtain at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will also be held Nov. 26th and Dec. 3rd at 1 p.m.

Heading into the Christmas season, Jingle Jazz I runs Nov. 28th at 7 p.m. in Studio A with Jingle Jazz II also in Studio A on Nov. 29th. Sounds of the Season runs on the mainstage starting at 7:30 p.m. as well.

Looking into the New Year, the Les Deux Amis Classical Guitar Recital runs Jan. 15th in the Margaret Parsons Theatre at RDC starting at 7:30 p.m. ‘Divine Madness: The Films of Paul Boultbee’ will be held at the Welikoklad Event Centre at 7 p.m. Jan. 20th-21st.

The Naked Frailties 20th Anniversary Screening runs Jan. 27th-28th at the Welikoklad Event Centre with the screening set for 7 p.m.

Legally Blonde - The Musical runs Feb. 9th-11th and Feb. 14th-18th on the Arts Centre mainstage with curtain at 7:30 p.m. There are matinees on Feb. 11th and Feb. 18th with curtain at 1 p.m.

Finally, March includes such gems as the Symphonic Winds on March 2nd on the mainstage starting at 7:30 p.m.; the James Trevelyan Exhibition at the Welikoklad Event Centre from March 3rd to April 23rd and An Evening of Percussion on the mainstage at 7:30 p.m.

That’s Entertainment runs March 18th on the mainstage at 7:30 p.m. and A Touch of Class: Canada 150 set for March 30th on the mainstage at 7:30 p.m. as well.

“A tremendous amount of time and effort goes into writing, editing, rehearsing, making and critiquing pieces before they ever make it near the stage, screen or gallery,” said Frizzell. “It’s such a powerful experience to see students learn and grow as they work through the process, taking an artistic idea and seeing how it can be refined and shaped to create a public presentation.”

Tickets for RDC’s School of Creative Arts 2016-17 season are on sald, and there are more than 50 performances and exhibitions scheduled from September to June. For complete details, visit www.rdc.ab.ca/showtime.

Tickets can be purchased through Black Knight Inn online at bkticketcentere.ca or by phone at 403-755-6626.

- Weber