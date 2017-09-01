- Search
- Home
- News
- Sports
- Buzz
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
Video: Red Deerians enjoy weekly Cruise Night
Event takes place Thursday nights at CrossRoads Church
Most Read
-
Alberta RCMP call this past summer ‘difficult’
Officials Alberta wrap up season with safety reminders ahead of long weekend
-
The Grand Gala raising funds to build new community-based programs
Event to be held in Red Deer this month
-
Gas prices jump overnight in some Canadian markets, led by B.C., Quebec
Average price soars above $1.16 per litre because of extensive flooding in Houston
-
Lacombe Rams pull away from Notre Dame Cougars in high school opener to win 42-17
The young Red Deer Notre Dame squad couldn’t keep up in the second half
-
Seventeen drivers are ticketed in school/playground zones this morning
Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to pay attention to posted speed