CELEBRATE RED DEER - The gear is here for the 2019 Canada Winter Games at Bower Place. photo submitted

The gear is here for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer’s Bower Mall has clothing available now

The gear is here for the 2019​ ​Canada​ ​Winter​ ​Games​ ​Gear​, and can be found exclusively​ ​at​ ​Bower​ ​Place​ .

“Our​ ​holiday​ ​merchandise​ ​line​ ​is​ ​the​ ​perfect​ ​gift​ ​for​ ​the​ ​Games​ ​enthusiast​ ​in​ ​your​ ​life,”​ ​said​ ​Lyn Radford,​ ​board​ chair​ ​of​ ​the​ ​the​ ​2019​ ​Canada​ ​Winter​ ​Games​ ​Host​ ​Society.​ ​“This​ ​initial product​ ​line​ ​offers​ ​a​ ​glimpse​ ​of​ ​what​ ​we​ ​will​ ​offer.​ ​The​ ​selection​ ​will​ ​continue​ ​to​ ​expand​ ​up until​ ​Games​ ​time​ ​to​ ​provide​ ​items​ ​for​ ​every​ ​season​ ​and​ ​every​ ​age​ ​group.​ ​Plus,​ ​I​ ​am​ ​excited​ ​to announce​ ​that​ ​we​ ​will​ ​have​ ​Waskasoo​ ​plush​ ​toys​ ​available​ ​for​ ​this​ ​holiday​ ​season.”

Today,​ ​the​ ​first​ ​pieces​ ​of​ ​official​ ​2019​ ​Games​ ​Gear​ ​holiday​ ​line​ ​were​ ​unveiled​ ​at​ ​Bower​ ​Place. The​ ​holiday​ ​line​ ​includes​ ​men’s,​ ​women’s​ ​and​ ​youth​ ​clothing​ ​items​ ​and​ ​collectibles.​ ​The​ ​line​ ​will expand​ ​weekly​ ​until​ ​Christmas,​ ​including​ ​the​ ​addition​ ​of​ ​a​ ​Waskasoo​ ​plush​ ​toy​ ​in​ ​mid-December.

The​ ​Games​ ​Gear​ ​kiosk​ ​is​ ​open​ ​in​ ​Bower​ ​Place​ ​during​ ​regular​ ​mall​ ​hours​ ​on​ ​Fridays,​ ​Saturdays and​ ​Sundays​ ​until​ ​Jan​ ​7th,​ ​2018.​ ​In​ ​February​ ​2018,​ ​an​ ​online​ ​portal​ ​for​ ​Games​ ​Gear​ ​will​ ​launch.

For​ ​more​ ​details​ ​on​ ​the​ ​2019​ ​Canada​ ​Winter​ ​Games,​ ​please​ ​visit​ ​​canadagames.ca/2019​.

