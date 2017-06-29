Rotary Recreation outdoor tennis courts reopening Saturday

The outdoor tennis courts in Rotary Recreation Park are expected to re-open July 1st after resurfacing work this spring.

The outdoor tennis courts, originally built in 1969 and reconstructed in 1990 required resurfacing due to aged infrastructure and surface cracks. Work included removing the existing asphalt, re-paving the tennis courts, applying a coloured top coat with line markings and constructing a new retaining wall.

The outdoor tennis courts in Rotary Recreation Park will remain open until mid-October. The courts are available for the public to book and use, for more information visit www.reddeertennis.com or call 403-346-7567.

– Fawcett