GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday

GivingTuesday is a movement to celebrate giving of all kinds.

It is observed on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, it falls on Nov. 28.

Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, at least in the United States, GivingTuesday is the opening day of the giving season.

Since 2013, the global event has united millions of Canadians to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.

READ MORE: Giving Tuesday taking Langley by storm

READ MORE: Civic movement marks Giving Tuesday in Vernon

From coast to coast to coast, people embrace the day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and non-profits, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbour and celebrate generosity.

So far more than 6,000 Canadian charities, businesses and community groups have used GivingTuesday to rally generosity and help make the world a better place in countless ways.

The movement was launched in Canada by GIV3 and CanadaHelps.org, and founded in the U.S. in 2012 by 92nd Street Y in partnership with the UN Foundation.

Around the globe, people participate in 98 countries including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Slovenia, Tanzania, the UK and more.

Previous story
Scoring books at the Rebels game
Next story
WATCH: Many come out to Candy Cane Lane

Just Posted

WATCH: Canadian National Women’s team dominate AAA Optimist Chiefs

National team was already in Olympic form dominating Chiefs from start to finish.

Joshua Frank testifies Klaus family murdered by Jason Klaus

Castor-area triple homicide trial continues with Frank’s cross-examination

Buck Buchanan elected to AUMA board of director position

Red Deer councillor was first elected in 2016

Jason Klaus testifies during cross-examination that he confessed during investigation

Accused tells court he could never have killed his family

Red Deer CFR details coming next week

Red Deerians invited to presentation of proposal

WATCH: Many come out to Candy Cane Lane

Red Deer’s Festival of Trees draws large crowd

Snowfall welcomes 105th Grey Cup game between Calgary and Toronto

Plows are being used to clear away the snow

GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Lawyer hails ‘fair and reasonable settlement’ in LGBTQ persecution case

Canadian government will deliver formal apology Tuesday

Trudeau calls on men to help end violence against women

PM’s statement meant to acknowledge International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans

President: ‘I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!’

Black Friday fervour wanes as some consumers, retailers shun practice

Some businesses are choosing to opt out, while some shoppers are turning to buying online

Trudeau apologizes to excluded residential school students

PM makes statement to former students in Nfld who were left out of previous compensation, apology

Regulator investigating possible Sears Canada liquidation sale prices markups

Liquidations sales began in October

Most Read