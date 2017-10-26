Annual craft sale at Westerner Park this weekend

An annual craft show is set to take over Westerner Park later this month.

Put on by Signatures Shows, Our Best To You Craft Sale is back for another year, and will help those get a head start on their holiday checklists.

“We’re Canada’s largest craft show company. We put on 20 shows in 13 different cities across Canada. We’ve been around for 30 years, so we’ve built a pretty extensive and impressive list of artisans that we choose from over the years,” said Etienne Dale, communications manager for Signature Shows.

He said all of their events are what they called ‘juried artisan marketplaces’.

“The jurying process involves the artisan, artist or designer filling out an application and sending it in for consideration to be one of our exhibitors at our show, so we have the privilege of going through every application and hand picking the best of the best in a variety of different categories,” said Dale.

This year marks over 20 years serving the Red Deer community. Our Best To You also debuted their spring show at Westerner Park, which Dale said was very successful.

“We definitely see the support in Red Deer. Our aisles are packed from Friday morning until we close on Sunday evening.”

People can expect to see a wide variety of items ranging from fashion to jewellery to home decor to fine art, pottery and more.

“It’s really a pretty impressive range of talents and it’s the best in each category that we select for the show,” he said.

He said part of their criteria are the products sold have to be handmade in Canada.

“Nothing’s mass produced or multi-level marketing or anything like that,” he said.

People can purchase their tickets at the door with cash only or online in advance.

Dale said admission is good all weekend, so if people want to shop Friday night and come back the next day, they can get a re-admit pass and come as many times as they want.

The craft sale runs Oct. 27th to the 29th at Westerner Park.

For more information visit www.ourbesttoyou.com.

